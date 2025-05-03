Homeowner searches for answers after HVAC installer offers strange advice: 'How do we know if this is legit?'

Reducing your home's environmental impact doesn't have to be an all-or-nothing proposition. In other words, you can still have a considerably eco-friendly home that isn't 100% pollution-free.

The scoop

One Redditor encountered this somewhat contradictory concept when researching sustainable HVAC systems. A post to r/heatpumps titled "Can I get rid of the baseboard and do heat pumps 100%?" detailed their experience.

"I live in central New Hampshire and we're buying a large house (over 3500 square feet) that is currently heated by propane baseboard. For many reasons we'd like to entirely get rid of the baseboard heating," the original poster wrote. "We had a contractor come in … and he basically was like 'we can install heat pumps and cover the house, but you need to keep your propane as a backup.'"

"How do we know if this is legit?" the OP added.



How it's helping

Generally speaking, heat pumps are highly effective and highly efficient. They can reduce your utility bills while keeping your home comfortable. However, some units indeed become less efficient in frigid temperatures. This contractor likely suggested a propane backup for that reason.

While the OP is more worried about whether they can ditch the baseboards in their home in this scenario, others may be concerned about using propane for environmental reasons. But the truth is that keeping propane around for backup in an emergency doesn't entirely negate the eco-friendly effects of a heat pump. The heat pump, which would be used most of the time, can reduce household pollution by up to 64%.

Fortunately, new heat pump technology now addresses the loss of efficiency in frigid weather. Mitsubishi Electric's ductless mini-splits have been shown by users to operate effectively in at least 12-degree weather with a wind chill of minus 2 Fahrenheit, while Mitsubishi itself says its units with Hyper-Heating Inverter tech "can perform at 100 percent of rated capacity in outdoor ambient temperatures as low as 5° F with guaranteed operation down to -13° F."

Basically, that means they can handle freezing temperatures with no problem, but if you live where it can drop under 0 degrees Fahrenheit, it's a good idea to maintain another heating source.

If you want to install a heat pump in your home, companies such as EnergySage can help. EnergySage offers free quotes from installers in your area to help you get the best deal possible.

What everyone's saying

Commenters had a lot to say in response to the OP's question. Some offered lengthy answers, while others provided quick tips.

"We have heat pumps with supplemental wood stoves. Upstate NY. Add solar and you're golden," one said.

"As an installer of mini splits. It's always a good practice to have an alternative heat source," another suggested. "Mini splits are wonderful. However, if the mini splits craps out during a snow squall. It's a pain to service them when the snow is getting into the control board (can fry them out)."

"My dad in central Maine (outside Bangor- a little further inland) and he went to Mitsubishi hyperheat minisplits completely," another shared. "They were working at -20°F. I plan on getting mine to replace my boiler next year."

