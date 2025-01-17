Landowner searches for answers after his unique yard space fails to show progress: '[It] doesn't seem to be working'

Whether you have a large backyard, a small front lawn, or just a patio, many homeowners like to make their greenspace attractive and functional.

Many people are going a step further by learning about native plants and covering their outdoor space with them. One landowner is trying to do the same, and turned to Reddit for advice.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit, one user posted a photo of a plot of land they own in the Sandhills of South Carolina. They said it's 11.5 acres and composed of sand.

For the few years that they have owned it, the OP has let the brush grow naturally and mowed the land with a brush hog once per year.

"[I] have been doing this to try to form more of an organic layer and improve soil quality but [it] doesn't seem to be working, sediment doesn't appear to be staying anchored," the Redditor wrote.

"Ultimate goal is to make the soil more fertile so that I can grow more things but also looking for ideas on what I can plant in this soil type now."

The majority of commenters suggested prioritizing plants that are native to the unique sandy location.

"Embrace the sand. It is your gardening life now. Plus plants native to the region are adapted to it," one commenter said. "Broomsedge gets started fairly easily, volunteers like crazy, and will keep the soil in place. Plus it looks cool in winter."

"You'll also get blackberries and muscadine grapes inviting themselves over as early succession plants. You could also get some of the native opuntia pads to throw places you don't mind cacti."

"Note you are also in the range of an endangered tortoise that would be a welcome resident. (They aren't nuisances at all. Just like to make deep burrows in the sand.) Some other cool plants are also restricted to sandhills in the Carolinas," another user commented.

Installing native plants is beneficial to both human and environmental health, whether you have a small garden or acres of land. Native plants save water, money, and time on lawn maintenance. They also can create a healthier ecosystem for pollinators that protect our food supply.

Some of the best eco-friendly, low-maintenance lawn replacement options are clover and buffalo grass. If you can't completely replace your grass, even installing small patches of native plants where you can is beneficial.

For tips on making your outdoor space more natural and native, check out TCD's guide on how to rewild your yard.

