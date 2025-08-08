  • Home Home

Rural homeowner shares how he avoided a 36-hour blackout without a gas generator: 'No one else can do this'

"It will pay itself off in just a few years."

by Lindy Whitehouse
Photo Credit: iStock

A rural homeowner has shared how they survived a 36-hour blackout without a gas generator thanks to their solar panels

The scoop

Silver Cymbal (@SilverCymbal) described how they got through without grid-provided power for two days by using a solar panel and battery system. The power outage occurred after a 2024 storm in New Hampshire that saw nearly 20% of the entire state without grid access.

The rural homeowner went on to explain that it was the perfect situation for testing their EcoFlow Delta Pro Ultra, along with five expansion batteries, which provided 120V and 240V, as well as 30,000 kilowatt-hours of battery runtime.

While they couldn't run all of their appliances at the same time, the homeowner described how they were able to power lights, fridges, and their induction cooktop, along with other appliances, during the storm. They did it all through a switch system like a gas generator would use, too, powering the entire home while being switched off from the grid, instead of having to plug in various devices to individual batteries.


They also noted it seems to be the only system on the market that allows you to run it while it's charging.

"Pretty much no one else can do this," the homeowner said.

How it's helping

Switching to solar panels can help people avoid long power blackouts while also reducing monthly utility bills. Making the switch can seem overwhelming, as there is a lot of information to sift through.

Lots of people have shared the benefits associated with going solar, from cheaper energy bills to reducing the harmful pollution produced by their homes.

Pairing solar panels with batteries can help you store energy for later, which helps ensure you can still run your home during outages.

Solar panels have also never been more affordable. As the technology improves and manufacturing gets more efficient, the cost of panels decreases.

Solar tax incentives are also available to help reduce the costs further. However, Congress has decided to eliminate the solar tax credit by the end of the year, so to claim the 30% discount, homeowners must complete their installations before 2026.

Taking advantage of this incentive could be worth thousands, so making the switch sooner rather than later could be a good move financially.

What everyone's saying

One commenter pointed out another great fact about the system, writing, "Really like that you can charge the system while using it. So many battery makers seem so afraid of that."

Another said, "I have the same setup. It is pricey, but with the 30% tax credit and using it every day, it will pay itself off in just a few years."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.




