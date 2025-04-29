  • Home Home

Solar panel owners open up about savings after curious homeowner seeks reviews: 'How much did your … system actually save you?'

"Our electric bill went from $500/month to $150. Amazing relief."

by Misty Layne
Photo Credit: iStock

Many people are aware that switching to solar panels in their homes can save them money on their energy bills, but one Redditor was curious as to how much people were actually saving. 

The Reddit user posed their question on the r/solar subreddit with the title, "How Much Did Your Solar System Actually Save You? – Real Savings VS. Sales Reps Claim."

They wrote, "I remember when a solar sales rep told me I'd 'save thousands a month' – talk about a bold claim! But after installing my system, I dug into the real numbers and found something even more rewarding, if less flashy at first glance." 

They ended the post by asking others how much they had saved with solar energy, whether the savings matched what the sales rep told them, and if they had tips on getting a deal on installation. 

Many Reddit users chimed in to talk about how much they'd saved

One Redditor shared, "Our electric bill went from $500/month to $150. We live in Deep South temps and need the air conditioning 80% of the year. Amazing relief."

Another replied, "We had bills as high as 550 a month and as low as 85 a month most around 350. With solar we go no higher than 80 and lowest bill was 30. Average is around 55."

These Redditors' savings show just how much one can save by installing solar panels on their homes, as solar is one of the best ways to save money on energy. Plus, it's one of the easiest ways to reduce planet-heating pollution because it's clean energy.

While the upfront costs of installing solar panels can be a bit pricy, people typically recoup the costs via energy savings quickly. Homeowners can use online tools, too, such as EnergySage, to quickly acquire and compare installation estimates. 

A few Reddit users also mentioned they had saved money via incentives from the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. 

One person said, "System cost: $50k in late 2022. $37k after incentives." 

However, if homeowners want to take advantage of those incentives, switching to solar sooner rather than later would be the best way to save thousands, as some lawmakers and President Donald Trump have said they would like to eliminate these incentives. That said, changes to the IRA would require an act from Congress, so the future of the IRA incentives remains uncertain.

