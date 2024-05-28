Drone photo of elderly woman's forested property surrounded by new development gains support online: 'Glad she's standing her ground'

"If I owned one of those townhouses I wouldn't want your mother to move either."

In an area fraught with new residential developments, one woman is holding onto her beautiful property.

A Reddit user recently posted a drone photo of her elderly mother's home in the r/pics subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo shows the woman's home situated on a lush piece of property in the middle of rows of new townhomes. The original poster said, "My elderly mother doesn't want to move, she is now surrounded by new townhouses in all directions."

Commenters on the post shared their thoughts in support of the woman's decision. One user said, "Glad she's standing her ground." Another posted, "I'm sure the birds also really don't want your mother to move. They need some trees."

Birds and other wildlife flourish in an environment that's safe and natural. Seeing wildlife living on or visiting your property is just one perk of having a native-plant lawn, and there are so many others.

Native plants save homeowners time and money because they require less water, fertilizer, weed killer, and overall maintenance.

Native plants are also better for pollinators like bees. A healthier ecosystem for pollinators allows them to do their jobs better, which helps protect our food supply.

If you don't live on a property with native plants, you can consider rewilding your yard or switching to a natural lawn.

Rewilding your yard consists of installing plants that are native to the area you live in and letting nature take over. Even if you only plant native plants in a part of your yard, it can be beneficial to you and the environment.

The same is true for installing a natural lawn. Some options to consider for this are clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping (landscaping that requires little water or irrigation). Natural lawns, just like native-plant yards, save time and money on water bills and maintenance and are better for the environment.

In addition to all these benefits, having a natural lawn is also a beautiful sight. In regards to the photo in the Reddit post, one user commented, "If I owned one of those townhouses I wouldn't want your mother to move either, those are beautiful trees and much better to look at out the window than my neighbor's roof."

"Tell mom thanks for saving the trees," another said.

