Homeowner devastated after waking up to aftermath of neighbor's destructive act: 'A police officer showed up'

A home gardener sparked outrage online after sharing how a neighbor had "decapitated" their 10-foot-tall sunflowers, leaving nothing but stems.

In a post to the r/NeighborsFromHell subreddit, the original poster described in detail the friendly accommodations they and their husband had attempted to make for an older neighbor who suffered from health problems.

However, the OP and their husband were becoming increasingly irked by the neighbor's objections, including complaints that their flowerbeds and large sunflowers attracted bees and hummingbirds to the area. The neighbor said that these pollinators bothered an outdoor cat she fed.

Things took a dramatic turn when the OP's husband awoke one morning to find that the neighbor had chopped the flowers off their sunflower plants, leaving only 5-foot stalks.

The OP's husband called the police to report the damage. Although an officer said that the neighbor could have been charged with criminal mischief, the couple ultimately decided not to press charges.

However, the OP's husband was considering taking the neighbor to small claims court and suing for $100 per flower.

Redditors swarmed the comments to voice their outrage and disbelief at the neighbor's act.

"If your husband is willing to pursue it, go ahead," commented one Redditor. "The whole ordeal will make her think twice about doing this crap again."

"I'd do it," agreed another. "She needs to be taught a lesson."

"Who the hell complains about hummingbirds?" chimed in a third. "Jeez."

Neighbor's antics aside, the OP's flower garden, which included multiple planter boxes in their front yard, was a great way to share the natural beauty of flowers with the neighborhood while also benefiting pollinators like bees and hummingbirds.

Taking things a step further and landscaping with native plants can save money on water and landscaping costs while also helping the local ecosystem by providing food and shelter for wildlife.

In the OP's case, they will have to hope that calling the police has taught the destructive neighbor a lesson about respecting other people's property, including plants.

"Maybe just let it go and grow some more sunflowers," advised a Redditor. "She's been warned."

