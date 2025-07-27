Homeowner alarmed by dangerous issue caused by neighbor's windows: 'Your house is going to burn to the ground'

The decisions we make in designing and decorating our own homes can sometimes have unintended consequences. A homeowner recently learned that the hard way when they realized their neighbor's windows were causing problems in their yard.

They took to Reddit to ask the online community for advice.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the post on the r/Landscaping subreddit, the poster shows a picture of an arborvitae plant. It is clear that the reflection from the neighboring window is hitting the tree. In the caption underneath, the homeowner said: "Reflection from neighbor's window is damaging my tree. It gets hot enough to turn the branches brown and black. Any solutions?"

It is especially troubling when your neighbors' decisions negatively impact the environment. For instance, another Redditor showed how their neighbor mulched their front yard with shredded tires. Another homeowner was horrified to find their neighbor burning heaps of plastic trash in their yard, sending toxic fumes into the air.

The best way to deal with situations like this is through open and honest communication. Talking about climate issues can prevent a minor misunderstanding from escalating into something major. And these problems can often be solved by a simple conversation.

Commenters on the original post were alarmed by what appears to be a potential fire hazard. One said, "Your house is going to burn to the ground." Another added: "That's not just a little reflection, the window is angled in a way that it's focusing the suns energy like a giant magnifying glass. Definitely a fire hazard."

And one offered a nice piece of advice: "The answer is to ask your neighbor to apply anti-reflection film to the specific window, at your cost. We had this problem and had totally warped siding in just one Summer. Our neighbor kindly helped us and it's no longer an issue."

