Homeowner taken aback after neighbor installs concerning trespass deterrent: 'She hates everything'

"That's definitely an indication of what your neighbor thinks."

Sometimes, doing things in the comfort of your own backyard can be made more difficult than it needs to be by neighbors who feel the need to take matters into their own hands.

This homeowner had been feeding the birds in their yard for a while, but their neighbor made it more difficult. The post on the r/BackyardBird subreddit showcases some plastic bird spikes placed on the fence between the homeowner and their neighbor's houses by their neighbor, as a direct effort to deter birds that had been feeding.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Feeders and water are within my property lines (live in the suburbs, so space is limited). My neighbor installed this on her fence. Lovely," the post reads.

"She hates everything so probably afraid I might scale the fence too," the poster said in a comment.

Bird deterrent spikes are commonly used to discourage birds from landing on particular surfaces by making them uncomfortable or even dangerous.

"That's [definitely] an Indication what your neighbor thinks about feeding the birds," one user pointed out on the post.

"Just screw some lovely perches and bird houses on to the fence on your side. It'll give great places for the birds and annoy your neighbor while doing nothing wrong," another user advises as a non-confrontational solution to the problem.

Actions like this by neighbors can often make it difficult for homeowners to enjoy their own yards or make meaningful changes to their homes, as they may encroach on their property and disrespect their space by indiscriminately dumping trash.

These actions can also discourage homeowners from making eco-friendly changes to their homes that could help save money on energy bills and promote a cleaner future.

By openly communicating with your neighbors in a non-confrontational manner, you can work towards a solution and maintain a healthy dynamic on both ends. Even after repeated instances by one neighbor or multiple at a time, communication is still key to ensure all parties can maintain normalcy.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.