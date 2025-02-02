Home gardener shares clever indoor winter trick to prep your garden for spring: 'This is so realistic'

An expert gardener and TikToker shared a video detailing how to start a summer garden in the dead of winter.

The scoop

"We're starting onions today, y'all," said gardenwithnani (@gardenwithnani) in the video.

The creator demonstrated how they repurposed old, clear takeout containers for the project. The dirt they used was moist but not sopping. They took a handful and showed that if squeezed, water dripped out and the soil held its shape but wasn't drenched. "You want it to be damp but not soaked," they said.

Next, the TikToker piled soil into the container, gently patting it down and making sure it filled in the crevices at the bottom of the dish. This is especially important if you're watering from the bottom.

Gardenwithnani explained that onions are very tough plants. You can disturb their roots and let them grow in the small container for a while until you're ready to plant them. "They're very hardy. Like, they really don't mind," they said.

The creator sprinkled the seeds on top of the soil, added another thin layer of soil, and patted it all down. This ensured that the seeds came in contact with moist soil, which helped the germination process.

Incorporating another clever hack, the TikToker reused an empty 20-ounce Sprite bottle as a watering can. They poked holes in the lid with a hammer and nail and then squeezed water out over the seeds.

Closing the lid on the container, gardenwithnani said, "And just like that, we've already done our first sowing of seeds for our 2025 season."

How it's working

Growing your own food, whether you start now or in the summer months, can help reduce your grocery bills. There's no need to buy onions at the store if you can snag them from your backyard. Homegrown produce also tastes better and isn't covered in commercial pesticides.

Gardening provides additional benefits as well. It's great physical exercise that promotes better mental health. Studies have shown that people who grow their own produce eat a higher-fiber diet and experience less stress and anxiety.

The planet also benefits from gardening. Installing plants contributes to critical biodiversity in your area and keeps the air cleaner. Growing your own food decreases pollution from big companies by reducing the need for packaging and fuel used to transport store-bought produce.

What people are saying

Other TikTokers loved how easy this hack was. One user said: "I love that you don't buy a bunch of garbage to do this, defeating the purpose. This is so realistic."

Another wrote, "Can't wait to start growing things."

One TikToker commented: "Great video. Love the upcycling of the container and pop bottle."

