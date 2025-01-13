Homeowner sparks discussion on how to repurpose keepsakes around the house: 'Honestly they are nice'

"They stuck straight out of the ground and were really pretty."

Many people inherit their family's fine china, but with the prevalence of casual dining and few formal hosting opportunities, they either sell it or store it.

However, one person on the r/upcycling subreddit had a better idea. The Reddit user was gifted with her mother-in-law's china set. While her family does use some of the pieces for dining, she wrote, "I've been using the small bowls for alternate uses."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Options she listed included a soap dish, makeup palette, and catch-all on a desk. She also placed one under a honey jar to catch drips and another on a charcuterie board.

Rather than storing the china where no one will see it, or worse, getting rid of it, this woman has found a better solution. The bowls still remain in her family and get regular use around her home. They are also a beautiful reminder of her mother-in-law.

The term "upcycling" first appeared in 1994 when Salvo, a magazine about architecture and antiques, interviewed mechanical engineer Reiner Pilz. According to Revibe, Pilz said, "What we need is up-cycling, thanks to which old products are given a higher, not a lower, value."

Even though the term has a recent origin, the idea of upcycling has existed for a long time.

During World War II, for instance, the British announced the Make Do and Mend campaign to encourage women to repair or repurpose damaged clothing. Available materials and supplies had been used to create war uniforms, leaving women at home scrambling to keep their children clothed.

Today, upcycling is popular, with sites such as Trashie, ThredUp, and GotSneakers enabling consumers to buy, list, and trade upcycled goods. But beyond popularity, there are ethical reasons for upcycling.

Fashion trends change quickly, leaving landfills full of last year's threads. Some companies mass-produce clothing but often do not maintain decent working conditions. When taking into account these worrisome factors, many consumers prefer upcycling to purchasing new products.

By reusing or repurposing items, you reduce waste and keep trash out of landfills, all while saving money.

On Reddit, numerous people responded to the post with other suggestions for the china.

"My cat eats off very similar saucers because she's fancy," someone wrote.

Another person used tea cups as bird feeders, noting, "They stuck straight out of the ground and were really pretty."

"Honestly they are nice," a third user said. "I would donate them to people who might get a better use for them."

