New owner receives warnings after sharing plans for constructing tortoise enclosure: 'I'd be worried'

"You are going to end up paying more than the grass costs in vet bills."

A Redditor recently acquired a sulcata tortoise and reached out for care tips in the r/Sulcata subreddit.

According to the OP, they inherited the 28-year-old tortoise from their aunt. While the OP built an enclosure outside for the tortoise, they wondered if 100% synthetic grass was safe for the tortoise to be on.

"Still need to add flaps on the house but is 100% synthetic grass okay?" wrote the OP. "[My aunt] made me a book for his care but any pointers on the enclosure are appreciated!!"

Redditors offered advice on caring for an adult sulcata tortoise and encouraged the new owner to swap out the synthetic grass.

"I'd be worried an adult sulcata could easily tear it up and ingest it causing impaction," responded one user. "Straight dirt would be much safer."

"Synthetic grass isn't great," wrote another Redditor. "You want to be sure that they don't eat anything that has been treated with pesticides or fertilizers."

When it comes to lawn care, natural is always the way to go. Synthetic grasses, plastic landscaping tarps, and turf fields actually do more harm than good.

For one, these types of lawn alternatives leach toxic microplastics into the soil. However, as the Redditors in the r/Sulcata thread discussed, they can also pose a risk to wildlife and pets. Animals can mistake the fake grass for food, and ingesting the plastic materials can cause digestive complications.

Growing native grasses and plants is a simple way to reduce the time and money you spend on your yard while also ensuring the health and safety of your pets. After switching to a natural lawn, you can save $225 per year on water and $100 on fertilizer and pesticides compared to a turf grass lawn.

Native plants also attract key pollinators, such as bees and butterflies, which promote the health of the entire local ecosystem and protect our food supply.

Redditors continued to encourage the new pet owner to switch to natural grass, warning of the potential costs synthetic materials could result in down the line.

"I would plant real grass instead," responded one user. "You are going to end up paying more than the grass costs in vet bills because the tort will probably try to eat the synthetic grass."

