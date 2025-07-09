Gardener shares clever hack using old food containers: 'This is actually a really good idea'

It turns out that a common household item is fantastic for propagating plants.

The scoop

A Redditor on r/Succulents shared a genius way to upcycle old spice jars into succulent propagation stations.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"New propagation hack… old spice jars!" they wrote.

The seasoning lid perfectly holds a few succulent leaves. They're using water propagation, which makes it easy to observe new root growth.

Succulents are usually propagated in soil, but some have success in water. Water roots are different from soil roots, so it's recommended to research which propagation method works best for your specific succulent species.

How it's helping

Propagating succulents takes time, but it can save you from buying another plant. With a little patience and creativity, you can enjoy an infinite succulent supply.

Plant cuttings can be propagated in all sorts of things — old food jars, produce bags, and even prescription bottles. Repurposing containers and packaging is an example of upcycling, and it's a great way to reuse what would otherwise end up in the trash.

The United States produces hundreds of millions of tons of trash, with the majority of it ending up in landfills. Much of that landfilled waste is recyclable or upcyclable, but is simply thrown away because not everyone knows their recycling options.

With a little creativity and the right tools, you can upcycle just about anything. Old T-shirts can be transformed into tough dog toys, wicker baskets can become beautiful plant pots, and broken bed frames can be repurposed into garden trellises.

Not only is upcycling a fun way to save some money, but it reduces the amount of perfectly good furniture, clothing, and appliances sent to landfills each year.

What everyone's saying

Fellow plant parents in the comments were eager to try out this trick.

"This is actually a really good idea," one user said. "Not sure how successful with the succulents (I'll try it!) but for my other plants, genius!!"

"I love this idea, especially if you cut one side so you can get them out without damaging them," another commenter agreed.

"Two of my favorite things! Proppin' and reusing anything I can to grow stuff! Nice!" a third Redditor wrote.

