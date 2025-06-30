Gardener shares fantastic way to get more use out of empty prescription bottles: 'This is such a cute idea'

It's easy to find new uses for everyday items around the home to avoid throwing them in the trash, like this simple hack for turning pill bottles into planters.

The scoop

TikTok user Chloe (@chloe.creating) posted a video showing how she upcycles old medication bottles into miniature plant holders for small plant cuttings and seedlings.

In the video, she demonstrated that you can easily fill up empty prescription medication bottles with a soil mixture and plant seeds in them or a plant that has already started growing.

An optional step that Chloe showed is poking a hole in the bottom of the bottle before filling it with soil in order to let water drain properly. She primarily posts videos about crafting, thrifting, and mental health.

How it's helping

Conscious consumers like Chloe show us that something we may see as trash can be given new life. Consider upcycling or recycling your unwanted items before throwing them away, because there's almost always a solution for reusing if you think creatively.

Do some research online and on social media for easy repurposing hacks for your next decluttering clean-out. Companies like ThredUp, Trashie, and GotSneakers can also help you recycle your unwanted clothes and shoes.

Utilizing these services and implementing an upcycling mindset can benefit you and the environment. You'll save money on new items, reduce your waste, help mitigate crowding in landfills, and keep trash out of the ocean.

What everyone's saying

Commenters on the video appreciated Chloe's hack and wanted to try it for themselves.

"This is a cool idea! Less waste and low key cute!" one user said.

"I love this idea as someone who hates taking my meds. What a wonderful way to give yourself incentive to finish your meds as prescribed to you," another user commented.

"This is such a cute idea!" a commenter said.

