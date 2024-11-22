Daycare provider shares handy hack to make use of empty plastic containers: 'Never thought of this'

Next time you finish an applesauce cup, don't throw it away.

When it comes to repurposing, everyday items like food containers are often overlooked. But one creative mom on TikTok is showing how these single-use cups can be turned into versatile, eco-friendly solutions for your home.

The scoop

Let's be real — most parents toss out applesauce cups or small food containers once their kids are done eating. But daycare provider and mom Miss Haley (@gentlehandslittleminds) has a better idea. Instead of tossing them, she shows in her video how to repurpose these little containers for all kinds of things.

Whether it's for snack time or the craft corner, Haley shares how these cups are the perfect size for portioning out snacks like fruit and crackers or holding paint for little DIY projects, making them a smart way to reduce plastic waste.

How it's working

This hack is a win for both your wallet and the planet. Instead of buying new snack containers or craft organizers, you can reuse the applesauce cups or other food containers you already have. It's an easy, cost-free way to stay organized without spending more.

On the environmental side, reusing these cups helps keep unnecessary plastic out of landfills, where single-use items like applesauce cups can take hundreds of years to break down. Reducing waste by repurposing everyday items like applesauce cups also helps reduce the overall demand for plastic production and protects oceans from plastic pollution.

What people are saying

Viewers are raving about this small hack, with one commenter calling it "genius."

Other viewers appreciate how simple and practical this tip is, leaving comments like "Yessss reduce, reuse, recycle!" and "Never thought of this! Gonna start saving them" to share their excitement about incorporating it into their daily routines.

Several commenters shared their own creative uses for the cups. One person suggested, "Turn them into little snowglobe crafts too!" One user even mentioned, "I use them to propagate my plants!"

So next time you finish an applesauce cup, don't throw it away — give it a second life! Whether for snacks, crafts, or storage, this hack is a sustainable and budget-friendly way to reduce waste.

