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Student who used AI to cheat gets roasted online after sharing test grade: 'That's what you deserve'

"What happened to just studying?"

by Hope Nguyen
One student thought artificial intelligence might be the perfect shortcut during a test, but it soon backfired.

Photo Credit: iStock

One student thought artificial intelligence might be the perfect shortcut during a test. Instead, the attempt quickly turned into a cautionary tale after the plan backfired.

The viral moment comes from a post on X, where screenshots show a student asking ChatGPT for help with a chemistry test.

In a social media post, the student brazenly declared, "Chem test today I'm prepared to cheat on the whole thing!"

Unfortunately, the chatbot provided incorrect answers, ultimately resulting in the student failing.

After questioning ChatGPT about their poor test results despite using its answers, the student received a blunt explanation: "You probably got an F because many of the answers I gave you earlier were wrong."

The caption that accompanied the post captured the internet's reaction perfectly: "And that's what you deserve. What happened to just studying?"

As artificial intelligence tools become more common in schools and workplaces, discussions around their responsible use have grown more urgent. While AI can help explain concepts or assist with research, many educators caution students against relying on it to complete assignments or tests.

Meanwhile, AI data centers consume huge amounts of energy and require vast quantities of water for cooling. This can push up local energy bills, contribute to excessive air pollution, and deplete freshwater supplies.

Some AI companies are exploring renewable energy sources to power their operations, and others are helping drive the transition to cleaner energy. However, concerns about environmental responsibility still linger as the technology becomes more ubiquitous.

The post sparked a flood of reactions from social media users who found the situation both ironic and instructive.

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"Chat definitely wants you to study!" one commenter wrote.

Another person added: "No offense but like actions have consequences. Hopefully they'll learn their lesson in the future."

Others argued that incidents like this highlight broader concerns about technology's role in education.

"I think all AI should be programmed to give wrong answers for tests and homework, and purposely mess up essays, just so people would actually use their brains for studying rather than relying on AI," one user suggested.

While the viral moment may amuse some, it also reflects a growing debate unfolding in classrooms around the world. Can students use these tools responsibly — or could dependence on AI signal the end of genuine learning?

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