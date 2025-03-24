Student bewildered after stumbling upon concerning assignment detail in virtual classroom: 'That's no doubt AI-generated'

"This is unacceptable, and they should be embarrassed."

This art student was shocked to discover their teacher's undisclosed usage of AI in the classroom.

A concerned student asked r/graphic_design for confirmation that their art teacher's virtual classroom poster was made using AI.

"Am I going nuts or is my teacher using AI," they wrote. "I went to check if my teacher had posted anything in the virtual classroom, I saw whatever this is?? … I still am trying to give her the benefit of the doubt."

The Redditor pointed out several indications of AI in the poster, like strange symbols and spelling errors. Teachers using AI to create content is alarming, but its usage from an art teacher is especially unforgivable. If you wouldn't want AI-generated slop from your students, you certainly shouldn't generate it yourself, either.

Not all AI is bad. AI can be a great tool — these scientists used AI to help with weather prediction methods, allowing for greater efficiency in solar power. General Motors is using AI to analyze traffic patterns and identify ideal locations for electric vehicle charging stations. But people can easily go overboard with AI usage, and instead of using AI as a tool, some let AI do the thinking — and the art — for them.

Generative AI is also bad for the environment, as creating just one image can use as much electricity as charging your phone, according to a recent study. If the teacher does this often, then it really adds up — "Generating 1,000 images with a powerful AI model, such as Stable Diffusion XL, is responsible for roughly as much carbon dioxide as driving the equivalent of 4.1 miles in an average gasoline-powered car," per MIT Technology Review.

It's a shame to see an art teacher use and not disclose their use of AI. While the original poster wanted to give their teacher the benefit of the doubt, commenters agreed it was most likely AI-generated.

"If they're a graphic design teacher and can't create this themselves, they have no business teaching typography," one user said.

"You should confront the teacher," another Redditor recommended. "This is unacceptable and they should be embarrassed."

A third commenter agreed "that is no doubt AI generated."

