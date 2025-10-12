Energy firm rolls out game-changing AI tech that can help slash household bills: 'Will introduce energy flexibility to a mass market'

The ever-growing demand for energy comes with high costs. Consumers, corporations, and governments alike are spending incredible amounts of money to meet their power needs. But the environmental cost is also tremendous, as the burning of dirty fuels such as coal, oil, and gas releases harmful pollution into the atmosphere.

That is why it is always good news when innovative programs optimize clean energy, making it more accessible to the masses. Renewable Energy Magazine reported that one such program is being introduced in the United Kingdom.

Joulen, an energy optimization company, has partnered with Project Better Energy to create an AI-driven platform that helps consumers save money on their energy bills. The platform is designed for consumers who have or are looking to install solar panels and battery storage systems.

The platform analyzes metrics such as individual energy usage, weather conditions, and grid needs to ensure energy prices decrease by increasing transparency and reducing reliance on the grid. Estimates suggest the platform will save approximately 40,000 homes around $1,500 a year.

And this is just the latest in innovative, new technologies being deployed to save money and promote energy efficiency. For instance, Harvest Thermal has introduced a method to heat, cool, and provide hot water in homes using a heat pump and a "smart thermal battery." Another company, Helio Home, collects data about the home and its equipment, which allows the development of a comprehensive action plan encompassing solar panels and batteries, heating and cooling systems, electrical infrastructure, insulation, and ventilation.

Community solar projects, such as the one being introduced in the United Kingdom, offer a variety of benefits. Not only do they help reduce costs for the participants, but they also promote energy independence, create jobs, and contribute to a cleaner, cooler future for all.

Of course, this use of AI is a positive one, but it is important to note that this is not always the case. A report out of MIT states that the use of AI places an exorbitantly high demand on water consumption and electricity.

That being said, the leaders behind this innovative collaboration were understandably thrilled about the potential. "This partnership will introduce energy flexibility to a mass market, demonstrating how green technology in homes and on business sites … can significantly reduce bills, generate income, and support the grid's transition to a clean electricity system," explained Chris Doherty, managing director at Joulen, per Renewable Energy Magazine.

