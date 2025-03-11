Expert claims more homes should be built out of one surprising material: 'High-performance houses'

"Even though the house is so old … using new techniques … just seemed fabulous."

Would you ever live in a house made of straw?

It might sound unusual, but this company in Missouri is proving that this ancient building technique is not only durable and efficient, but it is also a smart solution for modern housing challenges.

While some may assume that straw isn't durable, construction company Building Integrity LLC is proving otherwise. At an open house, the company from Columbia, Missouri, showcased its first home using prefabricated straw bale panels, aiming to challenge common misconceptions about this sustainable technique.

Concerns about fire, mold, and pests often arise with straw bale homes, but co-president Adrienne Stolwyk says these fears are largely unfounded.

"Straw is definitely flammable, but when it's compacted into a bale, there's no oxygen," she explained. "So, you don't really have those three things to sustain a fire."

To prevent mold, the company carefully monitors moisture levels during construction.

"We test these bales with a moisture meter as we're building them," Stolwyk said. "At 30% moisture, there's the possibility of mold growth. These bales are at 10%, which is well within the acceptable range."

Pest concerns are also a misconception, as straw lacks the seeds and nutrients that attract critters.

"Straw is just the fibrous stalk of the plant," Stolwyk noted. "So, it really doesn't have the nutritionally dense seed that pests would be attracted to, and also, the straw is packed so densely that it's hard for critters to even get in or nest in the wall."

Columbia resident Lisa Schwartz, who attended the open house, said she isn't worried about these concerns and is considering a straw bale addition for her home.

"Even though the house is so old … using new techniques that conserve energy just seemed fabulous. I love it," she said.

Beyond debunking myths, Building Integrity LLC is focused on energy efficiency and cost-competitive housing. Straw bale homes offer superior insulation, reducing heating and cooling expenses.

With Columbia's average home value now exceeding $290,000, alternative construction methods could provide more affordable options. While the exact cost of their first straw bale home is still being determined, Stolwyk believes the method can compete with other high-performance housing options.

"This type of construction, we think it should be competitive with other ways of building high-performance houses," she said.

One of the biggest advantages? Speed. Traditional construction can take months, but Building Integrity LLC's first straw bale home was mostly completed in just two months. Stolwyk credits this to the prefabricated panels, which allow for faster builds while maintaining durability.

As sustainable housing gains interest, straw bale construction may be making a comeback. With its energy efficiency, durability, and cost-effectiveness, it's proving that some of the best building materials have been here all along — they've just been waiting to be rediscovered.

