Site of groundbreaking modular housing project expected to challenge conventional construction practices — here's how

A new building project in Toronto, Canada, is shining light on the benefits of modern prefabricated construction methods, including speed, cost reduction, and sustainability.

Assembly is providing the design, material supply, and building services, with the support of Smart Density architecture and urban planning and non-profit St. Clare's Multifaith Housing Society, as detailed in a report by EcoHome.

The partners are working to address the growing need for affordable housing in urban areas of the city while streamlining the build process through prefab components, primarily made from wood.

"We're using mostly prefab, click-into-place pieces," as Andrea Adams, operations manager at St. Clare's, shared in the article.

By choosing wood as the primary building component, Assembly aims to reduce carbon pollution, claiming that by using it as a substitute for concrete, it can shave off about 40% compared to traditional projects.

The basic building components, crafted and delivered by Fab Structure in Quebec, include decks and beams, load-bearing walls, facades, interior finishings, and even technical illustrations.

These pre-made parts help the project reduce material waste by 80%, while the well-planned construction process helps reduce on-site labor by 50%. The process also helps teams build in more densely packed urban areas with less noise, and shorter project timelines, which local communities can appreciate.

"The faster we can complete a project, the more we save on costs," according to Luke Moir, project manager at Assembly, per the EcoHome report. He explained that the main structure went up in just 17 days, and that's for a 25-unit, three-story building.

The use of mass timber for building projects has been expanding, given how the cement and concrete industry alone is responsible for 2% of annual energy-related pollution just in the U.S. Those materials, along with asphalt, steel, and glass, all contribute approximately 11% of global Earth-warming gases annually, according to the EPA.

Even though these projects are built at an accelerated pace, they're still in accordance with strict sustainability and energy efficiency standards. They include an R-28 wall insulation rating and an innovative air intake system called Innova HRA-i Plus, which controls both heating and ventilation, as EcoHome noted.

Assembly uses a "natural passive approach supplemented with enhanced fresh air, ventilation, and exchange filtration" handling to maximize comfort for residents and lessen the environmental impact HVAC systems usually entail.

The company also doesn't use gas solutions for heating, instead opting for more eco-friendly geothermal options where possible.

Projects like these demonstrate how modular designs can provide affordable housing with a focus on sustainability, while still providing comfortable and attractive living spaces.

"There's always concern about how affordable housing projects will impact a neighborhood," Adams shared with EcoHome. "But we make sure that each project is designed to enhance the community."

