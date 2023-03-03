Reddit users speculate over meaning of ‘strange’ new Disney film: ‘I had no idea’

If you didn’t see the recent Disney animated film “Strange World,” you’re not alone — the movie lost more than $100 million for the studio and has been labeled a “box office bomb.” However, that means you missed out on a project with a strong anti-consumption message that has Redditors buzzing.

On the popular r/Anticonsumption subreddit, posters are debating the meaning and reveal of the film’s premise. (Spoilers to follow, if you still plan on watching it.)

The original poster writes, “the plot of the movie is a new energy source is discovered by some dude in an isolated world, and 25 years later they learn:

The world they live in (or … on) is actually a living, breathing organism The plant they draw energy from is a cancer to that being They have to abandon all of the conveniences of their technology based on this energy to save the earth-being they depend on.”

Possibly due to a lack of marketing hype or other mysterious factors that make up box office success (or lack thereof), this came as news to many of the other Reddit posters. And they were pretty excited about it.

“This is the first I’ve heard of it. Surprised that I haven’t, to date. Sounds good,” writes one commenter.

“Thanks for this! I had no idea what the movie was about. I’ll have to check it out,” writes another.

Other commenters who had heard about the movie or watched it agreed that the premise made it worth checking out.

“The oil analogy is so strong, with how their initial discovery is just so thoughtlessly accepted as miraculous without question or inquiry, just as we abandoned the initial peanut oil diesel for petroleum diesel because it was easier to mine it than grow vegetable oil for fuel,” writes another poster.

If you, too, would like to check out a film with a strong anti-consumption message — or would like your kids to be on the receiving end of that message — and you can stomach some mixed critical reviews, this one might just end up being a hidden gem.

