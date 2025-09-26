New research reveals which common household appliances pose serious threats to young children: 'A significant public health issue'

If you have young children, living in a home with a gas or electric stove may put them at a greater risk of experiencing injuries, according to a new study.

What's happening?

The study, published in the Cureus Journal of Medical Science and based on data from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System, found that there were over 200 reported injuries from gas stoves from 2014 to 2023. Around 46% were facial injuries and impacted children aged zero to five more than any other age group.

While the study determined that electric stoves caused more injuries overall, mostly from children touching a hot stove and consequently incurring hand burns, researchers stated that "gas stoves are associated with a broader range of injuries, including cuts, lacerations, and thermal burns."

"Injury from household stoves can be a significant public health issue, with the potential to cause severe harm from both electric and gas stoves," the authors wrote.

Why are the findings concerning?

Having appliances that could cause serious injuries to your children is enough to put any parent on edge, especially since severe burns "can lead to a physiological imbalance, which can lead to major disability or even death," per the research.

But even though the study found that most stove-related burns are considered first-degree, meaning they impact only the top layer of skin, children are particularly vulnerable since they have smaller bodies. Hence, a burn covering just 10% of a child's skin is "classified as a major injury."

Research published in the Journal of Personalized Medicine also explained that children have thinner, more delicate skin that burns at lower temperatures, and immature immune systems that increase the risk of infection. Therefore, even a minor burn can lead to serious consequences.

Along with carrying a significant risk of fire or explosion, gas stoves also release harmful pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide and formaldehyde, which lead to poor indoor air quality and exacerbate and/or cause asthma and other respiratory illnesses.

Even though electric stoves don't emit toxic gases or chemicals, they aren't the safest for young children, who may accidentally touch the stove while it's still hot.

For this reason, along with being easier to clean, faster cooking times, and greater efficiency, many homeowners are switching to induction stoves, which work by using a copper coil underneath the cooktop that generates a magnetic field to heat cookware directly instead of the surface, thus reducing the risk of burns.

How can induction stoves reduce the risk of injuries?

Since induction stoves are non-polluting, don't use open flames, and remain cool to the touch once you remove cookware, they make cooking a much healthier and hassle-free experience if you have young children.

The authors also suggested induction cooktops as safer alternatives, among other interventions.

"Additionally, advancements in household safety, such as the incorporation of stove knob covers, automatic flame-failure shutoff devices, induction cooktops that remain cool to touch, and heat-resistant barrier guards, should be evaluated for their role in reducing pediatric burns," they wrote.

You can still qualify for up to an $840 federal appliance rebate for certain induction stoves, which significantly reduces the cost depending on what model you choose. However, if you rent or prefer not to invest in a full-size stove, you can always purchase a plug-in countertop version for as little as $50.

This rebate is only available until the end of 2025, though, so you need to act fast if you want to access the savings.

