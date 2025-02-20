  • Home Home

Homeowner raves about incredible performance of next-gen stove: 'Got us hooked'

by Rachel Beyer
One homeowner was excited to recently switch to an induction stove, and they haven’t regretted their decision.

Photo Credit: iStock

They shared their experience on Reddit with the r/Appliances community, noting that cooking with the new stove "has been one of the most satisfying cooking experiences I've had."

Some of the benefits they mentioned were boiling water within five minutes, being able to sear within pans in only a minute or two, and the consistency of the low-temperature setting. And it's not only the stove they're happy with — they've found success using the electric oven to brown vegetables.

The only slight downside they noted is the lack of dials that they had on their old electric stove. While the touchscreen has taken some getting used to, they noted the benefits outweigh any negatives with the new induction stove.

Plus, as long as the oven controls are located safely back enough to not be touched by accident, buttons and touchscreen features are generally safer than gas dials that may be turned on or left on by accident, particularly since induction stovetops turn themselves off automatically if no pan is detected on the surface.

Induction stoves, which use electromagnetic technology to cook, are known for their speed and efficiency. According to Consumer Reports, they use up to 10% less energy than traditional electric smooth tops. That means less energy wasted and faster cooking. The U.S. Department of Energy also notes that replacing a gas stove with induction can help lower energy bills while reducing indoor air pollution caused by burning dirty energy.

A lot of people choose induction cooking because it heats fast, saves energy, and is generally safer. If you're thinking about switching, it's a good idea to check out different models and see which ones hold up over time. They can also help cut energy bills, especially if you're using renewable energy at home.

Other commenters on the post shared similar experiences after making the switch.

Another wrote, "I got a Kitchen Aid, glasstop range, so far, so good. It has issues with the cooktop being easily scratched, but I can live with that!"

A third added, "Just bought an induction and will be receiving it soon. ... The ease of cleanup was also something that got us hooked."

Organizations such as Rewiring America and EnergySage provide resources to help homeowners find energy-efficient appliances and make the transition to electric cooking easier. By choosing smart, reliable options, homeowners can lower their energy use and help create a cleaner future that does not include rising global temperatures.

