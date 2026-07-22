Stolen dog missing for 2 years sprints to her mom when she hears her old nickname

Before anyone stepped in, Julieta was out on the street and trying to find food.

A video of a stolen dog's return shows just how much emotion can survive a long separation. Julieta, who had been gone for two years, heard a familiar pet name from her family and immediately raced back to her mom in an emotional embrace.

What happened?

Valentina, a producer for The Dodo (@TheDodo), shared Julieta's story in a YouTube video that began when she turned up in a neighborhood, approaching people for food.

The dog's condition quickly stood out to Zadrigman, the local rescuer who found her. He saw signs that she had recently nursed puppies, and a vet later determined that Julieta was about eight years old and had already had multiple litters, Valentina said.

From that, he suspected she had been used for breeding and then abandoned. At first, Zadrigman expected to place her with a different family.

That plan shifted once he posted about Julieta online and heard from a woman who said the dog was hers and had been stolen roughly two years earlier. She shared older photos, but the real confirmation came when Julieta and the family were brought together again.

"They haven't seen each other in two years, and yet the moment that she saw her mom, she instantly knew who it was and ran straight to her," Valentina noted.

The woman called Julieta by her nickname, "Panzona," and the dog immediately ran over excitedly. The reunion resonated with viewers.

"After two years apart, she still ran straight to her mom the moment she saw her," a user reacted. "Brought tears to my eyes."

Why does it matter?

For many families, a missing pet is far more than an inconvenience. It is the loss of a family member, often with no answers and no certainty about what happened.

Julieta's reaction shows how powerful dogs' memories and bonds can remain, even after years apart.

Her story also highlights how vulnerable she had become. Before anyone stepped in, Julieta was out on the street and trying to find food.

Lost-pet cases do not always end when the initial search does.

"The way she reacted makes it clear that she was very happy in her family before being stolen," one commenter wrote. "May she live that happy life again."

What's being done?

Julieta was reunited because hands-on rescue was paired with public outreach. After getting her veterinary care, Zadrigman shared her story publicly, which gave the person searching for her a way to find her again.

Keeping current photos of pets, checking local rescue pages, contacting shelters, installing a microchip, and making sure a missing animal's story is widely shared can all improve the odds of a reunion. Even when a case feels cold, a single post can still reach the person who has been searching.

Julieta's exam helped provide context about her health and history, including the fact that she had likely gone through multiple litters. That kind of information can help guide both recovery and next steps.

For everyday people who spot a stray animal, the story offers a useful example of what to do, including documenting what you see, contacting a rescue or shelter, and sharing clear information publicly.

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