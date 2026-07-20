Nevada woman thought her dog was dead, then a microchip led to a reunion 6 years later

"She was four when I lost her. She's 10 now."

For one Nevada dog owner, an escape through the yard gate that once seemed to mark a painful ending has led to a joy-filled reunion years later.

A microchip finally gave Diana, a pet owner in the Las Vegas area, an answer after six years of wondering what happened to Lucy, the dog who vanished in 2019.

What happened?

According to FOX5, Diana spent weeks hanging flyers, posting online, and chasing leads after Lucy slipped out through a gate more than half a decade ago.

Despite Diana's efforts, no trace of Lucy surfaced in the years that followed, as FOX5 reported.

After years of assuming her beloved pet had not survived, a break in the case came when Lucy, believed to be a stray, was taken to The Animal Foundation. There, a microchip scan allowed shelter workers to reach Diana.

"She was four when I lost her. She's 10 now," Diana said.

Why does it matter?

The reunion highlights how a microchip can make it possible to identify a lost pet and connect it back to its family, even after years apart.

Animals can slip through a gate, bolt during loud events, or wander farther than expected. Without permanent identification like a microchip, the chances of reconnecting these lost pets with their owners can drop significantly.

While microchips do not track a pet's location in real time, they can provide a vital link when a lost animal ends up at a shelter or veterinary office.

What can I do?

To vastly increase the likelihood of a lost pet being returned, you can microchip your pets and make sure the contact information linked to that chip is up to date. A microchip is only as useful as the contact information attached to it.

Pair a microchip with other forms of identification, such as a collar and tag, since those can help neighbors or animal control officers reach you before a shelter scan happens. Regularly checking gates, fences, and latches can also help reduce the risk of an escape.

If your pet does go missing, post clear photos, notify local shelters, contact nearby veterinary offices, and share the information with neighbors and community groups. As the reunion of Diana and Lucy shows, even if a lot of time passes, keeping your records current can still make a difference.

"I thought Lucy was dead," Diana said. "That's why you microchip your pets."

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