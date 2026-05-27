Nearly 2 years after disappearing, pit bull mix beats shelter deadline when owner recognizes him online

"We're just really grateful that he was able to be reunited and home with his family."

A brown pit bull mix narrowly avoided a tragic outcome after his original owner spotted him in a social media post and came forward just in time.

According to WKRC, Cincinnati Animal CARE said the dog arrived there nearly two years ago without a microchip, leaving staff with no way to identify him or contact an owner. The shelter called him Marcus, and he was later adopted in February.

A few weeks ago, Marcus ended up back at the shelter as a stray. According to Lisa Colina with Cincinnati Animal CARE, staff then faced a painful reality: The shelter environment was taking a toll on him, and they set a firm Thursday deadline to find someone connected to him.

Photo Credit: Cincinnati Animal CARE



Colina said the organization pushed his story on social media in hopes of reaching the right person in time. On Wednesday night, an email arrived from a man named Carlos, who said Marcus was actually his dog, Brick, and that he could prove it.

Brick's owner explained that Brick had run off while chasing deer and never came home. According to Cincinnati Animal CARE, he searched at a nearby SPCA after Brick vanished, but only learned he should check there too when a friend saw the post online.

Brick left the shelter with a microchip this time, giving him a much better chance of getting home quickly if he ever goes missing again.

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"He loves all the people he meets, loves affection, just soaks up the attention, rolls around in the grass, loves to play. He's a really good boy," Colina said. "We're just really grateful that he was able to be reunited and home with his family."

WKRC said that while Carlos did not respond to further reachouts, he shared an update that Marcus — or Brick — is reacquainting himself with his home and warming up to his family.

A Facebook post about the reunion by Cincinnati Animal CARE showed how stories like this resonate.

"What a story!" one user commented. "So glad these 2 were reunited."

"Amazing, great news," another added.

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