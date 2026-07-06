Missing Florida dog somehow turns up 1,000 miles away at New York police station

"I had no doubt the whole time he'll make it back home. It's just mind blowing that he was all the way in New York."

Apollo, a 13-year-old Florida dog, has been reunited with his family after a disappearance that ended in an unexpected journey far from home.

Months after Apollo went missing from his home in Ocala in April, he was found at a police station on Long Island, more than 1,000 miles away.

What happened?

According to a report from WKMG, after authorities in New York found Apollo months after he vanished, his owner, Nicholas Josey, traveled there to bring the senior dog home.

The owner explained to the outlet that he knew the pet would make its way home at some point.

"I had no doubt the whole time he'll make it back home. It's just mind blowing that he was all the way in New York," Josey said, as reported by WKMG.

He jokingly added that Apollo was the first family member to make it to New York.

While missing dogs are often reunited with their owners, cases involving animals turning up more than 1,000 miles away are far less common and typically stand out as extraordinary examples of how far pets can travel or be transported after going missing.

Videos shared by WKMG show Apollo trotting around back home after being brought back to Florida.

The family has no idea how the dog made it so far before being found.

Luckily, Apollo is back with his family, and, according to WKMG, they are planning a big birthday celebration for the returning pet's 14th birthday in August.

What are people saying?

One commenter on 5News' YouTube video noted how microchips can be missed, writing: "I had my dog microchipped, and four years later, when I changed veterinarians, they wanted to implant another chip. I told them he had already been microchipped, so the veterinarian scanned him. They discovered the chip had migrated from the back of his neck, where it was originally implanted, all the way down to his left elbow."

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