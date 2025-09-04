Officials offer homeowners cash rebates for crucial landscaping upgrades: 'Valuable assets'

A Georgia town is offering its homeowners a financial reward to make their yards cooler, prettier, and healthier.

Statesboro, a town of about 35,000 people northwest of Savannah, has launched its Tree Rebate Program. As Grice Connect reports, the program will reimburse homeowners up to $150 on the purchase cost of a qualifying tree that is planted on their property.

"Trees are valuable assets that can enhance the beauty, comfort, and sustainability of your property," city officials said in a statement. "They provide shade, reduce energy costs, improve air quality, increase property value, reduce stormwater runoff, and support wildlife.

"As trees offer numerous community benefits, this rebate is being offered to encourage the growth and expansion of our tree canopy within our community."

To qualify, homeowners must receive utility services from the city. Only trees and fruit trees that will reach a mature height of six feet are eligible, and residents may only receive the rebate once per year.

Trees provide several environmental benefits. Namely, they absorb carbon from the atmosphere, which can help keep the planet cool as human-created pollution has caused global temperatures to rise. When planted near highways, a study found that trees can lower air pollution from cars.

Native trees, just like all native plants, play a valuable role in their local ecosystem. Native plants have typically spent generations in their environment, learning how to thrive in local weather and soil conditions, and how to provide the best habitat for native wildlife.

Statesboro isn't the only city paying its homeowners to make environmentally friendly landscape upgrades. In Arizona, several cities have offered residents thousands of dollars to replace their grass lawns with xeriscaping, a water-saving landscaping method that focuses on drought-tolerant plants.

As water resources become increasingly crucial due to rising global temperatures, this can make a significant difference to local communities in terms of protecting drinking water supplies and improving sanitation.

