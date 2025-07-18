  • Home Home

Officials offer $2,100 reward for homeowners who make game-changing lawn upgrade: 'There are hundreds of varieties'

by Robert Crow
To get the full $2,100, residents must meet several criteria.

Photo Credit: iStock

Residents of one of America's hottest cities not only have a chance to transform their lawns in an eco-friendly way but also to get paid $2,100 for doing so.

The city of Mesa, Arizona, is offering up to $2,100 as part of its Grass-to-Xeriscape Landscape Incentive Program. The program is part of Mesa's efforts to conserve water as temperatures continue to soar.

In xeriscaping, grass is removed in favor of landscaping that requires little to no irrigation. Rocks and drought-resistant plants are frequently used.

"Don't be concerned that xeriscape is just rocks and cactus," the city government states on its website. "There are hundreds of varieties of low-water-use plants that bring color, beauty, and function to the landscape."

Xeriscaping is frequently used in warm climates, as it can reduce the need for watering by up to 75%. And Mesa, located just 20 miles outside of Phoenix, certainly qualifies as warm.

In the first half of July, the Phoenix area experienced temperatures that reached at least 102 degrees Fahrenheit every day. On July 9, the area hit a scorching 118 F, breaking the daily record by 2 degrees.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Not surprisingly, the U.S. Drought Monitor says all of Maricopa County, where Phoenix and Mesa are located, is in a drought, with 83% facing extreme drought conditions as of July 15. Under those conditions, fires become more likely, and water becomes scarce for livestock, wildlife, and native plants.

To get the full $2,100, Mesa residents must meet several criteria. They must own a single-family house and be on city water. They must remove at least 500 feet of "relatively healthy" grass and replace it with low-water-use plants.

Incentives start at $1,000 and increase to $2,000 depending on the amount of grass removed. The city also offers an additional $100 for planting two eligible trees as part of the xeriscape process.

Last year, Mesa offered residents $1,000 in a similar program. Neighboring cities including Phoenix, Tempe, Scottsdale, and Peoria also have incentive programs.

