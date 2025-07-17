Officials offer residents up to $3,000 for completing crucial home upgrade projects — here's how it works

Doing your part to help out the environment can be a great feeling. But doing your part while also getting paid? That's even better.

Residents in Chandler, Arizona, have been receiving hefty rebates for replacing their grass lawns with xeriscape landscaping and smart irrigation controllers. For over 30 years, Chandler has been offering homeowners money for every square foot of grass they convert to xeriscape. At $2 a square foot, some residents can receive as much as $3,000 for doing their part to conserve water.

According to the official website of Chandler, Arizona, this program can help save an average of 75,000 gallons every year following the conversion. In addition, smart controllers equipped with automatic shutoff capabilities can save about 11,000 gallons after the first year. The city offers homeowners a 50% rebate on the purchase of smart irrigation controllers, up to $250.

Xeriscaping is a landscaping method that focuses on water conservation by utilizing drought-tolerant plants, efficient irrigation, and other water-saving techniques. By eliminating the need for supplemental watering, homeowners can reduce their monthly water bills and cut down on their maintenance needs.

Instead, they can rely on plants that are naturally adapted to arid or semi-arid conditions. Not only does this reduce the need for fertilizers and pesticides, but it also enhances biodiversity and helps mitigate the urban heat island effect.

For xeriscaping efforts in Arizona, many landscapers focus on native and drought-tolerant plants, such as agave, cacti, and various shrubs and perennials. These plants thrive in the desert heat and require minimal water once established. Drought-tolerant plants can develop deeper root systems that help stabilize the soil and prevent erosion, while also accessing underground water sources that other plants may be unable to reach.

Desert communities like Chandler often face an increased risk of droughts and water supply concerns. On average, the city receives less than 10 inches of rain annually, with most of the precipitation occurring during the winter months. Chandler's water supply is highly dependent on surface water sources such as the Salt and Verde rivers, as well as groundwater and reclaimed water.

By promoting water conservation and xeriscaping, Chandler can better protect its water supply and handle future droughts.

