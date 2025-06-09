Resident shares eye-opening video after making 'quality of life upgrades' to tiny home: 'Progress is looking really great'

"There needs to be more people in the world like you."

Tiny homes are growing in popularity, but it's extra nice to claim one that's built with your own hands. For instance, Tucker (@janklabs) shared updates to his personal tiny home in a post — nicknamed Project Stardew — and one commenter said, "Progress is looking really great."

What looks to have been a storage shed once upon a time is now a tiny home, housing several small, utilitarian projects seen throughout the TikTok clip.

Today I'm making some big quality of life upgrades for the shack which includes a built in desk chair which will replace the swing I was using before. I'm also building a 3 in 1 piece of furniture which will act as my new dresser, seating and step stool up to the bed. And I've also added some nightstand shelving next to the bed. #diy #offgrid #homestead #tinyhouse

Tucker calls these "quality of life upgrades," and they fit right in with the aesthetic of the highly personalized space.

Social media channels dedicated to micro-living options are super popular, and for good reason. Considering the cost of a traditional home, the savings are exponential.

Lower energy bills and a lower cost of living are welcome byproducts of smaller spaces, and rising interest in tiny homes continues the push people toward more sustainable living — and a cooler, cleaner future.

There are the inevitable drawbacks, of course. Tiny homes naturally come with constrained space and few of the conveniences of modern residential spaces.

They're not conducive to large families or get-togethers either. Yet many of these objections can be overcome with adaptations and improvisations.

A natural addition to a tiny home is solar panels. In a separate video, Tucker covers his setup, which powers the tiny home, and its pros and cons.

Solar power is one of the best energy hacks available with current technology, and online marketplaces such as EnergySage simplify the process of shopping for this and other clean energy solutions. It offers a free service that helps consumers compare quotes and vet local installers, saving up to $10,000 on a solar installation.

For many people, leasing solar panels may be a more affordable option. Palmetto's LightReach program will put panels on your house for no money down and let you reap the benefits.

As for Tucker, the journey isn't complete, and there's plenty more to come. Fortunately, he has plenty of backing and encouragement.

"Place looks awesome, dude! These updates also make the place look more homey, not just functional," one viewer wrote.

Someone else appreciated Tucker's effort and hoped for a wider trend, saying, "There needs to be more people in the world like you."

