  • Home Home

Gardener shares a brilliant money-saving solution to a common seed-starting dilemma: ‘They’ve always been very helpful’

It provides a controlled environment for seeds to sprout, protecting them from harsh weather, pests, and other unfavorable conditions.

by Cassidy Lovell
It provides a controlled environment for seeds to sprout, protecting them from harsh weather, pests, and other unfavorable conditions.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Find it difficult to get seeds started? This Redditor shared a recycling tip to make germinating seeds cheap and easy.

A Redditor sought advice on how to deal with having excess seeds and not enough containers to sow them in. 

Starbucks milk jugs
Photo Credit: Reddit

“[I] have nowhere near enough jugs for [the seeds] I collected. Anyone have any cheap strategies to cover the difference?” they wrote in the subreddit r/NativePlantGardening

The top response recommended that the OP reach out to local coffee shops, such as Starbucks, and ask for their leftover milk cartons. 

“Starbucks will 100% give you their milk jugs. This year I called a Starbucks near me and picked up about 3 dozen milk jugs … They’ve always been very helpful,” they advised

The OP followed through with varying success. They explained that they called three Starbucks locations, and only one agreed to hand over their leftover milk jugs. 

They updated Reddit with their results, saying in a comment: “I ended up getting 8 jugs from Starbucks, although I did have to pester them for a few days before they followed through. Still a really good method but you need to have patience.”

Using milk jugs to sow seeds is a common practice, especially in the winter. It provides a controlled environment for seeds to sprout, protecting them from harsh weather, pests, and other unfavorable conditions. Utilizing recycled jugs from coffee shops is not only a cost-effective strategy but also contributes to environmental sustainability through recycling

Gardening is a great way to stay happy and healthy. But there are extra benefits to a native plant lawn. Native plants use less water, require less maintenance, support biodiversity, and promote natural habitats and beauty. 

Lose the traditional grass lawn, and you’ll gain in the long run. If a total yard makeover isn’t possible, adding something as simple and cheap as clover will still help you reap some benefits. Ready to transform your lawn? Check out our guide on how to rewild your yard.

The comments were positive and filled with other recommendations on how to best sow seeds.

One user said, “I drill holes in the bottom & reuse the big plastic containers that salads come in [and] big yogurt containers.”

“I’ve seen people use the foil lasagna pans with plastic lids. Do you have neighbors with kids? They likely go through plenty of milk and probably will be happy to give away their recycling,” another person suggested.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

Bill McKibben Inflation households savings account
Home

This new law is like a free ‘$8,000 bank account’ for remodeling your home — here’s how to take advantage of it

WattBuy save big on electricity costs
Business

Here’s how to lower your energy bills in a single click — without getting scammed by electricity companies

Solar Panels
Business

This startup helps you save money on your utility bills by switching to solar power — no rooftop panels necessary

Turn your old sneakers into cash with shoe recycling
Business

Here’s a simple way to turn your old sneakers into actual cash: ‘I can tell you firsthand — it works’

Cool Divider
x