Woman shares simple hack to get tough stains off stainless steel pans: 'This actually works'

by Kristin Boyles
Photo Credit: TikTok

While stainless steel pans are a durable and healthy option for cooking, they can develop stains over time. Luckily, one TikToker has shared a game-changing hack for removing the stains, making your pots and pans look shiny and clean again.

The scoop

To try this stain-removing hack on your stainless steel cookware, Katie (@krohde83) said you'll need baking soda, water, lemon juice, and a scrub brush. Their TikTok slideshow shows the hack's steps in more detail.

In one of the photos, there's a pan with baking soda on it. The text emphasizes that you need "just enough to cover the bottom." Next, add water and a small amount of lemon juice, and bring the mixture to a boil.

Once the water is boiling, Katie advises users to "start scrubbing" with a brush or another tool. Dump out the mixture and rinse thoroughly, and, as shown in Katie's results photo, your stainless steel pan should have far fewer stains.

How it's helping

Baking soda has a wide range of household uses, but it works exceptionally well for cleaning. As seen in the hack, the mild base can help cut through grime, grease, and stains. It can also absorb odors and scour away baked-on food, according to the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension.

Additionally, homemade cleaning products can be beneficial for people with asthma. According to one study, DIY cleaners release fewer fragrances and chemicals that can pollute the air and cause health concerns.

Many DIY cleaning products are made with pantry staples — like baking soda, lemon, and vinegar — so it's often easy to get started. Plus, you can save money by avoiding store-bought products.

Per the Mississippi State Department of Health, baking soda is also safe for use on many materials, including kitchen items, carpets, plastics, and vinyl, making it a versatile option for household needs.

What everyone's saying

Several people in the comment section of Katie's TikTok were delighted by this pan-saving hack. One person, who seemed excited, wrote, "This helped!!! Thank you!!!"

Another exclaimed, "This actually works!"

A third commenter said, "Ok I'm trying this!"

Homemade products and viral cleaning hacks are nothing new. In fact, they've helped dozens of people remove fingerprints from stainless steel, make glasses sparkle like new, and eliminate the rainbow tint in metal pans.

The University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension said that other household staples common in DIY cleaners include lemon juice, borax, vinegar, and hydrogen peroxide. That makes creating your own cleaning products an affordable way to choose better-for-you options.

