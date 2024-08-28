Dad shares easy step-by-step for cleaning your dryer vent to boost appliance efficiency: 'How did you know I needed this today?'

"It's that time of year we do all the tasks you said you would wait until spring to do."

Some large gadgets like washers and dryers can be confusing to clean. Luckily, one TikTok Dad has shared step-by-step instructions on how to make your dryers last longer.

The scoop

TikTok account DadAdviceFromBo (@dadadvicefrombo) regularly shares "dad advice" on how to keep your home and cars running smoothly. In one video, the TikTok Dad tackled cleaning a clothing dryer.

@dadadvicefrombo It's that time of year we do all the tasks you said you would wait until spring to do😬 How to clean a dryer vent. Love, Dad ♬ original sound - DadAdviceFromBo

"It's that time of year we do all the tasks you said you would wait until spring to do," he wrote in the video caption. "How to clean a dryer vent. Love, Dad."

He shared step-by-step instructions, starting with shutting off the dryer's breaker and unplugging the device from the wall.

Next, disconnect the aluminum tube that connects the dryer to the dryer vent. He then revealed that all you need to successfully clean the vent is a leaf blower and Ziploc bag.

By taping the bag to the tube of the leaf blower and cutting a hole in the bag once attached, homeowners can blow everything out of the vent.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Once cleaned, all that is left to do is vacuum the back of the dryer and reconnect everything. Plug the dryer back in, put it back in position, and turn the breaker on. Voila — you have a clean dryer that's ready to run.

How it's working

Keeping the dryer vent clean will not only keep you and your family safe, but it can also help cut down on expenses in your home.

Cleaning experts have revealed that by keeping the vent clear of dirt, debris, and lint, it will take less time to dry your clothes, as well as keep your dryer lasting longer. As this will lower the power it takes to keep your clothes fresh and dry, clean vents can lower the cost of your electricity bill.

At the same time, keeping dryer vents clean will lower the risk of fires in your home. The National Fire Protection Association has found that fire departments across the United States respond to upwards of nearly 16,000 fires caused by washers and dryers every year. Cleaning your dryer vent will help protect you and your family.

What people are saying

Dozens of TikTok users raved over the cleaning hack, with one person revealing they are soon buying a home and "will be doing this" to keep their dryer clean.

"How did you know I needed this today?! thank you," another commented.

"As a fireman who has gone on several dryer lint house fires, I thank you for your PSA!" a third chimed in.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.