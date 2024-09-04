Cleaning pro shares hack to easily clean your garbage cans using household ingredients: 'Everything should be smelling much better'

Information like this can be helpful to keep your home clean while saving you money and without dirtying the environment.

There is always something to clean around the house, and sometimes you need a little help figuring out the best way. One cleaning expert on TikTok shared an easy and eco-friendly method to clean out your garbage can.

The scoop

Clean That Up! (@cleanthatup) is a janitor and self-proclaimed "clean freak" who shares tips and tricks for keeping your home in tip-top shape. He shared instructions on how to clean your TV and how to get stains out of the carpet. In one video, he shows followers how to clean out a stinky garbage can.

In the video, Clean That Up says, "I start by giving the entire can a good spray down with the hose." Next, he explains that he sprays down the bin with a spray bottle filled with about two cups of white vinegar and a teaspoon of dish soap, adding that if your garbage container is particularly dirty, you can pour in some extra vinegar, soap, and water to let it soak. The vinegar has deodorizing properties that will help keep your bin smelling fresh and clean.

If there is anything extra stuck to the bottom, you may want to give your garbage can a scrub, "a quick pro tip … use a broom." Finally, spray the whole thing down again to rinse all your cleaning fluid out, and "everything should be smelling much better."

How it's working

Information like this can be helpful to keep your home clean while saving you money and without dirtying the environment. This tip, like so many others, uses vinegar — a household super ingredient.

Vinegar owes its cleaning power to having a low pH, the BBC explains, writing, "When it comes to cleaning, vinegar's most useful asset is arguably its acidity — mild enough not to damage fabrics and surfaces, but strong enough to get rid of stubborn stains and deposits."

You can use vinegar to clean countless things in your home, from faucets to garbage disposals. Natural cleaning products like this often come in affordable bulk sizes that you can use repeatedly. These items can save you money while keeping more aggressive cleaners out of your home.

Many commercial cleaners can damage local ecosystems if they get into waterways. Plus, some cleaners can be harsh on your skin or cause respiratory problems.

What people are saying

Commenters were happy to learn this easy way to keep their garbage can and the environment clean.

"Dang you read my mind too," said one. "Not 2 hours ago I physically gagged after opening my trash. Now I gotta clean it."

Someone else wrote, "Thanks for showing an actual dirty can! Mine gets so bad."

Another commenter gave their tip, "Every week I pour a little bit of Unstoppables (laundry scent beads) in and my garage never stinks."

