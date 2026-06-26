'You thought I wasn't gonna see you?': Gardener says to stomp invasive spotted lanternflies on sight

"f you see one of these in your garden, get rid of it! Don't play around!"

A backyard gardening TikTok doubles as a warning for people growing plants at home. After spotting an invasive bug, the creator tells viewers not to let it survive.

What happened?

The TikTok video shows Stanie (@lifewithstanie) coming across a spotted lanternfly up close on a plant container and making it clear that it should not stay in the garden.

"You thought I wasn't gonna see you?" she says, before adding: "You better get back down. Get down!"

The bug then disappears, presumably into the plant, which explains the text superimposed on the video: "Don't be like me! If you see one of these in your garden, get rid of it! Don't play around!"

The caption is even more direct: "Spotted lanternfly is very invasive and can feed on your garden. If you see one of these, stomp on it immediately!"

Why does it matter?

The clip may be playful, but the message is not. Spotted lanternflies are invasive insects that feed on plants, making them a concern for gardeners trying to protect vegetables, fruiting plants, and other greenery around the yard.

Invasive insects can quickly become more than a minor annoyance.

Pests that feed on plants can weaken them, stress them during the growing season, and make it harder for people to protect the fruits, vegetables, and flowers they have spent time and money cultivating.

The insects also pose a serious economic threat beyond backyard gardens, as they can wreak havoc on vineyards, other crops, and timber.

What can I do?

If you think you have found a spotted lanternfly, the first step is to confirm what you are seeing before taking action.

If it is a spotted lanternfly, removing it quickly can help.

It can also help to share verified information with neighbors, community gardeners, or local gardening groups. Invasive species are easier to miss when they first appear, so awareness can make a difference at both the household and neighborhood levels.

"I appreciate you sharing this video," one commenter wrote.

"Can u vid stepping on some," another said.

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