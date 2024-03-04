Parent shares clever, kid-friendly project to get rid of old crayons: ‘This is so fun’

Everyone finds that their mailbox is filled with clutter and junk mail. So, why not grab some of those paper scraps, a splatter guard, and unleash your inner artist?

With a dash of creativity and a sprinkle of ingenuity, you too can transform this trash into treasure, one sheet of homemade paper at a time.

The scoop

The splatter screen paper-making hack was pioneered by the creative Sibia Torres Padilla (@sibster) as a fun activity to do with her son Danny. It involves a few simple steps that transform mundane paper scraps into unique handmade sheets.

The scraps, including used sheets and credit card offers, are soaked and blended into a pulp. The pulp is then poured into a bucket of water, mixed, and pulled out with a dollar store splatter guard that helps evenly form the base of paper. After the pulp is transferred onto linen, excess water is gently absorbed before it dries for a day, forming solid sheets.

Grated crayon pieces add flair, infusing color and texture into the paper and offering creative possibilities. Once dried, the paper can be cut into various shapes. As an added step, ironing it between linen can enhance its appearance by dispersing the crayon bits, creating captivating patterns.

This process not only transforms trash into treasure but also fosters moments of creativity and connection within the family.

“Danny was super impressed and ran off with a sheet of it, saying he was going to save it for his friends to come see,” Sibia said.

How it’s helping

This hack will save you money since you don’t have to buy paper. From an environmental standpoint, splatter screen paper-making champions sustainability by repurposing paper waste that would otherwise end up in landfills.

According to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, in 2019, out of the 110 million metric tons of paper and cardboard waste that was tossed out in the United States, 56% ended up in landfills.

By reusing your paper for projects such as this, you reduce the amount of paper waste. You can also use this technique to create unique patterns perfect for gift wrapping. This reduces gift wrap waste, which makes up an estimated 2.3 million pounds of paper that ends up in our landfills.

Through simple yet inventive solutions, individuals can reduce their consumption habits and embrace sustainable alternatives. Hacks like this can remind us that sustainability can be both practical and delightful.

What everyone’s saying

Reactions to this eco-friendly hack have been overwhelmingly positive across social media platforms. The consensus among users reflects a collective enthusiasm for sustainable living and DIY projects that foster creativity.

“Such a sustainability rockstar! Turning junk mail and crayon bits into confetti is genius!” one user commented.

Someone else wrote: “This is so fun and seems so achievable! Never thought I’d try to make paper until now.”

Another was also eager to try it themselves: “I have to try this one! I usually use dried flowers but this is adorable!”

