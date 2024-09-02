  • Home Home

Home cook shares surprisingly simple hack to save money and cut back on plastic storage bags: 'This is such a good idea'

by Jenny Allison
Even for the most waste-conscious among us, it's inevitable that a plastic bag occasionally makes its way into our possession. But one recycling and repurposing enthusiast shared how they reuse even throwaway plastic packages, extending their lifecycle and keeping them out of landfills.

They posted a photo of several frozen bags of food, packaged in repurposed snack bags, on the subreddit r/ZeroWaste.

"Instead of buying freezer bags I save any ziploc bags from when I can't avoid buying snacks in plastic bags," they wrote. "There's also underwear packaging being used for my risotto!"

Commenters were eager to try it for themselves. "This is such a good idea I can't believe it's not common knowledge," one person enthused. "Why buy and waste even more bags?"

But as commendable as it is to avoid wasting plastic, others chimed in with a warning. "I love this! I struggle with throwing these packages away. Be careful with packaging for underwear and non-food things as some materials are not safe for food storage," one cautioned.

Another agreed, saying: "I was thinking the same thing. I've thought about doing this before and just ended up keeping food with food… non with non."

Fortunately, there are several ways to repurpose plastic bags for non-food storage. One commenter shared their go-to method, saying, "I use my leftover plastic bags for scooping the cat box." Using them to scoop dog poo, or clean a smaller animal's enclosure, is also a great option.

Not only does finding a new use for plastic items feel good, but it helps keep garbage out of landfills — and oceans — where it impacts the soil and water quality of the surrounding environment. Discarded, brightly colored plastic also poses a particular threat to animals, who often mistake it for food and end up choking on it.

And depending on what type of items you're repurposing, you can even make a profit off them as well. For example, more clothing brands and secondhand sellers now offer money for old clothes. Similarly, retailers often offer cash back or trade-in value for used electronics.

