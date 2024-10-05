Scientists share grim 2040 prediction about pollution: 'Widescale harm has been predicted'

"Plastic pollution doesn't really disappear — it just breaks down into smaller and smaller pieces."

You've likely heard of microplastics, the ultra-tiny pieces of plastic that result from the degradation of larger plastics. But even as more people become aware of the problems they pose, microplastic pollution continues to climb.

What's happening?

A recent survey published in the journal Science examined the status of global microplastic pollution, 20 years after the first study using the term microplastics was published.

The researchers' findings were concerning, to say the least.

"Environmental contamination could double by 2040, and widescale harm has been predicted," they wrote. "[Microplastics] are widely distributed throughout the natural environment with evidence of harm at multiple levels of biological organization. They are pervasive in food and drink and have been detected throughout the human body, with emerging evidence of negative effects."

Reporting from Newsweek sought the opinions of several experts, including Joel Rindelaub of the University of Auckland.

"Everywhere we look, we have found plastics. From remote locations across the globe to the inside [of] our own bodies, plastics have been identified," Rindelaub said. "Plastic pollution doesn't really disappear — it just breaks down into smaller and smaller pieces. While research into environmental plastic pollution is still ongoing, one thing remains clear: Plastics are here, and they are here to stay."

Why is microplastic pollution so concerning?

Much of the danger of microplastic pollution is in its ubiquity. As Rindelaub mentions, these particles have been found everywhere, from the human brain to remote coral reefs — as well as in our food and drink.

According to Newsweek, we release approximately 40 megatons of microplastics each year; these numbers are climbing, with plastic in the oceans increasing by 50% in 20 years.

Unfortunately, researchers explain, this pollution comes from countless sources that all require particular strategic solutions and regulations. They reference sources including "tires, textiles, cosmetics, paint, and the fragmentation of larger items," stating that "diverse measures to address microplastics pollution" need to be considered.

Newsweek also referenced a statement by study co-author Richard Thompson from the University of Plymouth.

"After 20 years of research, there is clear evidence of harmful effects from microplastic pollution on a global scale," Thompson said. "That includes physical harm to wildlife, harm to societies and cultures, and a growing evidence base of harm to humans. Added to that is the fact that microplastics are persistent contaminants, and once in the environment, they are virtually impossible to remove."

What's being done to reduce microplastic pollution?

The researchers urged that multidisciplinary approaches will be needed to tackle this complex issue. This means more stringent and specific regulations, more comprehensive sampling methods, and a dramatic reduction in overall plastic production.

Sabine Pahl, an expert from the University of Vienna, also suggested incorporating social science research to better understand how to reach consumers and educate them on the dangers of buying plastic products.

Researchers also hope the upcoming renegotiation of the Global Plastics Treaty will help spur "collaborative international action," Newsweek reported.

