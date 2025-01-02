Sadly, some avoid going solar because of the prominence of solar scams.

Solar scams are shockingly prevalent these days.

According to NPR, one-star ratings for solar companies increased by over 1,000% since 2018. But the number of reputable companies has not gone down, so with the right tools and tips, you can avoid the scams and go solar with a trustworthy business.

A CNET article explained how common brutal solar scams are and offered tips on avoiding them. If you choose to go solar, it's important to keep these types of tips in mind so you can identify scams and choose the best solar company for your needs.

The scoop

Here's how to avoid the scams and pick a great company:

If your neighbors have solar panels, ask them about their installation experiences, the costs, and their opinions about the companies they used. They might not know the best company for you, but it's a great place to start.

Be sure to read customer testimonials for solar companies you consider. These reviews can reveal scams and questionable behavior. But they'll also show which companies simplify the process and which make it difficult.

Search for past or ongoing solar company lawsuits. Use PACER to search for federal cases and search your state or county court records for local lawsuits. Avoid solar companies listed in any lawsuits.

A solar company offering an unrealistically low or drastically high price could be running a scam. Get quotes from different companies before committing.

Perhaps best of all, you can use EnergySage's free tools — which TCD often refers to as "the Expedia of solar panels" — to compare quotes and find solar installation estimates quickly.

Consider your interactions with any given company. It could be a scam if a representative uses aggressive sales tactics and pressures you into a commitment. This behavior is a bad sign, even if it's not a scam.









You should also be wary if they can't answer your questions. Solar companies should be able to give you a clear cost breakdown, assess your home's solar potential, and recommend a solar plan. If they can't answer most or any questions, look for a different company.

How it's working

These tips help people make their homes greener without falling for scams. Sadly, some avoid going solar because of the prominence of solar scams. But switching to partial or total solar power saves money on home energy and lowers planet-overheating pollution.

Solar can even help save money without rooftop panels thanks to honest, innovative companies such as Arcadia. Plus, many people can get tax credits from the Inflation Reduction Act for installing solar. However, these incentives might not be around forever, as President-elect Donald Trump has mentioned eliminating them.

Solar companies that run scams hurt the industry and taint solar power's positive impacts. But with these reliable tools and insights, people can feel confident about going solar.

What people are saying

Countless Reddit threads discuss solar scams, and users offered similar tips for avoiding bad companies.

"Don't ever buy solar panels from a company that sends people out canvasing neighborhoods," one person warned.

Another asked for help avoiding solar scams, and the top comment read: "Try EnergySage website. Lots of great info."

