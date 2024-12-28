Frustrated homeowner shares rooftop solar horror story after deceitful salesman leaves them regretting their decision: 'I feel like I was completely scammed'

Despite months of research, sometimes installing solar can be difficult. One homeowner proved this after a solar provider misguided them, causing them to pay more for their energy bill. These occurrences are rare and often a result of getting the wrong advice from the wrong organizations.

"I feel like I was completely scammed," the homeowner who shared the post wrote.

While the homeowner was researching solar energy, they talked to at least five different companies.

"Every single one of them described the power billing as a net metering scenario where each month the bill would reflect the difference of the produced and consumed power," the homeowner wrote.

However, after receiving their first bill, the homeowner quickly realized this was not the case. Instead, they were forced to pay the full amount and get compensated using the reduced buyback rate.

Thankfully, there are trusted organizations that can help homeowners make the correct clean energy choices and bypass confusion. One of those organizations is EnergySage, which offers a free tool to get a quick solar installation estimate and compare quotes. The tool allows homeowners to compare quotes from various solar installers in the area, so consumers know they are getting the best prices for their environmentally friendly choice.

Switching to solar can sometimes have its hiccups; however, when properly set up, it's one of the best ways to reduce energy consumption. It decreases your utility bills and the amount of pollution in the atmosphere. Homeowners can save up to $1,500, in addition to receiving an estimated $4,600 in average tax benefits.

The Inflation Reduction Act, put into place under the Biden-Harris administration, also offers homeowners monetary incentives for upgrading their homes in an environmentally conscious way.

However, these benefits may not be available under the 2025 Trump administration, though any changes would require an act of Congress. So, if homeowners are interested in taking advantage of the incentives, it's best to act sooner rather than later.

"Unfortunately it is up to you to become informed about these things and understand your net metering," one Redditor wrote. "Salespeople are going to sell."









As daunting as understanding solar monitoring may be, new tools are in place to make it easier for consumers to switch to a smoother process.

