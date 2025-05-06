Skeptical homeowner hunts for honest solar panel reviews after questioning the hype: '[I'm] looking for the truth'

An Illinois homeowner asked Reddit to help them go solar without falling for a solar scam.

The scoop

The Redditor posted on r/solar with this headline: "Looking for the truth on the cost of going solar."

They expressed concern over the many deals companies offer, stating, "We keep seeing ads 'pay nothing for solar panels' which all sound scammy to me."

According to EnergySage, the average 25-year savings for purchasing a solar system in Illinois is $74,054. So, the OP was on to something; they just needed help choosing the right avenue. Luckily, people in the comments were happy to offer advice and resources.

What everyone's saying

Redditors were sympathetic to the concerns, validating that there are scammy solar companies out there. But they also reassured the OP that there are plenty of excellent companies ready to help them go solar.

Numerous people recommended using EnergySage's solar marketplace. This tool allows a user to compare quotes and conditions from a variety of solar companies. All they have to do is enter their ZIP code and answer a few questions, and they can view rates.

"Go to Energysage. Get some quotes. Once you find one that's interesting, do some background on the installer. … Learn the basics of the technology," one commenter advised.

Another linked to the free tool and said, "Check here for live market data on what you should pay and what is a good price for solar."

How it's helping

Most homeowners can benefit from going solar. A top advantage is that it can reduce your monthly utility bills.

Solar savings depend on several factors, including local electricity rates, average energy usage, roof shade, tax incentives, leasing versus owning, and other factors. Using EnergySage's solar marketplace is a great way to get a personalized estimate. And many people save hundreds or even thousands of dollars a year without changing their energy-use habits.

If you want to utilize Inflation Reduction Act tax incentives, make sure you do so soon. President Donald Trump has said he wants to halt certain IRA incentives, though that would require an act of Congress.

Beyond the financial advantages, solar is also an excellent way to be greener. Solar power reduces reliance on fossil fuels. This helps cut down on the harmful pollution created by burning gas and oil, keeping the planet cooler and healthier.

