Illinois is on the brink of having its energy demand surpass supply, with electricity prices set to rise. However, environmental groups and industry experts see hope in a potential legislative overhaul and the renewables sector, and their vision could come to fruition this spring.

As detailed by Capitol News Illinois, dozens of data centers have opened in the Prairie State as part of an economic push under Gov. JB Pritzker. While the industry has supported job growth, it is also beginning to overwhelm an unprepared grid.

Data centers support a range of applications, yet the burgeoning cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence markets are putting significant strain on them worldwide. The International Energy Agency estimates that data centers could require as much energy as Japan by 2026, making it crucial to improve their efficiency and moderate their energy consumption.

Fortunately, various companies and research groups are developing solutions. For instance, Ripple Labs' XRP cryptocurrency quickly validates transactions with a consensus mechanism that is significantly less power-hungry than proof-of-work systems.

In the meantime, the Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition has introduced bills to the state's House and Senate that would help stabilize electricity prices and boost grid reliability, per the report.

In addition to offering "time of use" rates — with lower prices during times of low demand — the provisions would require data center operators to pay the costs associated with their increased demand. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency would develop regulations to help protect residents' health and quality of life.

Another proposal would prioritize an investment in energy storage, authorizing Illinois Power Agency to begin procuring power from energy-storage facilities and ensuring that low-cost wind and solar energy are available to support the grid regardless of weather conditions. Six clean-energy groups support a similar proposal at the House level.

"Illinois energy demands will outpace our supply as early as 2030. Battery storage is needed to reduce that probability and the expense. Illinois residents are already experiencing the consequences of energy shortfalls," bill sponsor Sen. Bill Cunningham said, noting that northern Illinois residents could see up to a $30 uptick in monthly energy bills under current conditions.

"Energy demand in Illinois is rising fast, and solar and storage are the fastest technologies to develop and deploy," added Andrew Linhares, a senior manager for the Solar Energy Industries Association, one of the groups backing the House bill. "Investing in energy storage will not only strengthen the power grid, it will strengthen the state economy through good jobs, private investment, and reduced consumer costs."

