Homeowners have just weeks left to claim thousands in government incentives for brand-new solar panels: 'It's time … to get off the fence'

Those looking to take advantage of a federal tax credit on solar panel installation don't have much time left.

As a result of the budget bill passed earlier this year, the solar tax credit now expires at the end of 2025. So, as KTVU reports, "if you're on the fence about getting solar for your home, it's time now to get off the fence."

Solar panels allow people to bring clean, low-cost energy to their homes. It's clean because creating the energy doesn't require the burning of any pollution-creating dirty energy sources like coal or gas. It's low-cost because it taps into the sun, a free resource available to us all, bringing monthly energy bills down to sometimes near zero.

And, as KTVU reports, utility companies are hiking their rates by as much as 50%, making those monthly savings from solar even more enticing.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

If you are considering getting solar panels, time is of the essence before that 30% tax credit expires. EnergySage offers free tools that allow homeowners to compare quotes from local, verified installers, helping you find the right company that can get your installation done in time.

To receive the federal tax credit, your at-home installation needs to be complete by the end of the year. And that means installation needs to be scheduled well before then.

"No later than the end of October if we need to get it installed by the last day of the year," EarthWise Energy's Jason Hamilton told KTVU.

Hamilton added that, starting next year, renewable-energy installation will be even more expensive than most people expect. Not only will the solar tax credit be gone, Hamilton said, but tariffs are likely to make solar panels and wind-power equipment more costly.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

All of that is another good reason to check out EnergySage's offerings soon. In particular, it offers a free mapping tool that shows, at a state level, the average cost of solar installation and the incentives that are available. By using its tools, EnergySage says that the average homeowner can save up to $10,000 on upfront solar costs.

To really amplify the monthly savings and further reduce a home's reliance on dirty fuels, homeowners can pair their solar panels with other electric appliances, like an energy-efficient heat pump. EnergySage also offers a price-comparison tool for heat-pump installations, so you can find the right system to fit your budget.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.