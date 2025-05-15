Off-grid homeowner considers solar after electric company sends six-figure quote to hook up house: 'Should come in a lot cheaper'

"We have 23 panels now, and plan to double that soon."

Clean energy sources such as solar power help consumers nationwide save money on energy bills. In the long run, solar panels can cut energy costs by up to $1,500 annually and, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, reduce a household's carbon footprint.

The scoop

On r/homestead, a Reddit thread for content related to homesteading and living off the grid, one curious user asked the community about solar and hydroelectricity.

After being quoted between $100,000 and $150,000 for electricity installation, the poster mused: "Does anyone know the cost of a typical off grid power system? I would like to go with Solar and Hydro given I have a stream that produces 100s of gallons of water a min."

When it came to solar energy, commenters buzzed with advice, noting that going solar is more cost-efficient than installing electricity. Many users gave extra insight. One explained that costs for solar can depend on usage, while another referenced the opportunity the original poster has to use hydroelectricity.

Of course, it is more attainable for the average homeowner to rely on the sun for natural energy than on running water. And while some people DIY their money-saving solar-energy installs, others prefer help from professionals.

EnergySage offers consumers guidance with everything from quotes to information on incentives. The company employs energy advisers, unbiased aids who help you choose a solar panel installer by comparing quotes and leafing through options.

How it's helping

Lower energy bills are just one financial perk of going solar. Through the Inflation Reduction Act, there are government incentives in place for taxpayers who install clean energy resources in their homes between 2024 and 2032. Via the Residential Clean Energy Credit, consumers are eligible for a 30% cost reduction.

These incentives may not be available forever, however.

The Trump administration terminated two clean energy grants awarded to RMI in Colorado, as the Associated Press reported. It was also reviewing 300 clean energy projects for potential government funding cuts. Solar energy incentives through the IRA have not been cut, and using EnergySage's free tools to learn how you can take advantage of the benefits sooner rather than later could end up being a money saver.

What everyone's saying

Commenters on the post had much to say about going solar.

One pointed out the importance of localized research: "Check laws regarding hydro in your area — water and waterways can have lots of rules, regulations, restrictions, etc. But certainly a solid solar setup should come in a lot cheaper than that afaik."

Another gave an honest, anecdotal answer: "We ran into a similar issue on our property. About $80k for power lines. We decided to build an off grid solar system. ... We have 23 panels now, and plan to double that soon. ... As of now we are about $60k into it."

