Proud homeowner shares how he snagged $10,000 in incentives for brand new solar panels: 'We're saving ... $1,500 to $2,000 a year'

A homeowner shared their story of installing solar panels in the hopes of inspiring others to step into a cleaner, greener future.

Speaking to Solar United Neighbors, Jason DeBord discussed purchasing his home in 2011 and immediately wanting to take advantage of the unrelenting Arizona sun by transitioning to solar energy. However, he found the cost of installation to be prohibitive.

In 2021, he was again looking at his options. The lowest quote he found was $17,000, which was still more than he could spend.

Fortunately for DeBord, help came in the form of a $7,000 grant, bringing the price down to a more manageable $10,000. From there, the federal government's solar Investment Tax Credit took over, covering another 30% of the cost and adding $3,000 to the incentive.

"The 30% credit came through at exactly the right time. It was exactly what we needed," he said.

Credits are still available now via the Inflation Reduction Act, but they may not be around forever. President Donald Trump has said he plans to repeal the IRA. And while doing so would require an act of Congress, homeowners who want to save would be well advised to consider acting sooner than later.

Solar panels are a fantastic way to save big on your energy bills, and they reduce your reliance on the power grid, which can be unstable and rely on dirty energy sources such as coal and natural gas.

Since installing them in 2022, DeBord has been thrilled with his panels.

"Compared to our previous bills, I would say that we're saving somewhere around $1,500 to $2,000 a year," he said.

For more info on installing solar panels on your home, check out The Cool Down's guide.

