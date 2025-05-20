Couple shares candid review after going solar to slash their energy bills: 'Financially, it seemed silly...'

A couple from Arizona has reduced their energy bills to around a third of what it was before by installing solar. In a candid review, they explained how easy it was to make the switch and why they would never go back.

The scoop

As reported by Solar United Neighbors, Phoebe and Ben made the switch to solar when they bought their home.

The couple joined a solar co-op in Tucson operated by Solar United Neighbors and qualified for financial support, where they were able to take advantage of a grant program that gave them $7,000 toward making the switch. Additionally, they received Solar Renewable Energy Credit (SREC) payments and federal solar tax credits, which helped make going solar affordable.

Since making the switch, Phoebe and Ben's energy bills have dropped on average to 32% of what they were before solar, and they are now able to take control of their energy independence. The couple was quick to admit that the federal credits were a big reason why they could make the switch to solar, due to the savings they offered.

If you're interested in learning more, EnergySage is a great place to start. EnergySage (not affiliated with Solar United Neighbors) offers free tools to get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes. It can also explain all the different types of solar incentives available and any savings you can make on installation.

How it's helping

Going solar is one of the best ways to save money on home energy and increase your energy independence. When paired with storage batteries, solar energy can be used any time and is a great option for keeping the lights on during extreme weather events that knock out access to the grid.

In addition to saving money, installing solar panels is much better for the environment because they reduce the amount of pollution produced by dirty energy that typically provides electricity for the grid. This can help improve air quality and reduce water pollution.

While cost is often the main barrier to people adopting solar technology, with EnergySage's help, the average person can receive close to $10,000 in incentives for solar purchases and installations, which makes going solar affordable and in reach for everyone.

What everyone's saying

"Financially, it seemed silly to keep buying electricity when there was another alternative to generate our own power," Phoebe explained to Solar United Neighbors when talking about their reasons for making the switch.

