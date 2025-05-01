Homeowner stunned after receiving $14,000 in government incentives to install solar panels: 'I do not have an electric bill anymore'

"For just over $30,000, I got an incredible array that more than meets my needs."

After being curious about home solar energy, one Virginia homeowner was convinced to switch to the light side after seeing how much his neighbor was able to save.

The scoop

Solar United Neighbors shared Bram Lillard's story, which ended with a new and dazzling 18.7 kilowatt roof-mounted solar array. That's a larger system than the average homeowner's, but Lillard explained that his family consumes a lot of energy and also plans to electrify other aspects of their living, including heating, cooling, and electric vehicle charging.

And while the overall price tag was approximately $30,000, Lillard saved around $14,000 more on the installation through the federal solar Investment Tax Credit (ITC).

"For just over $30,000, I got an incredible array that more than meets my needs," Bram told Solar United Neighbors. "I would not have gone solar without the tax credit."

The ITC falls under the Inflation Reduction Act, which offers incentives in the form of tax credits up to 30% of a solar project cost. This aims to encourage adoption of clean, renewable energy projects in homes across the country — exactly what Lillard did.

Despite these benefits, President Trump has repeatedly threatened to repeal the IRA. And while doing so would require an act of Congress, interested homeowners are encouraged to act quickly in order to ensure maximum savings, regardless of what happens to the IRA.

How it's helping

Now, Lillard told SUN, the system covers 100% of his family's energy needs. This has amounted to nearly $3,000 per year in savings on electricity.

"I do not have an electric bill anymore," Lillard enthused.

And the panels have captured so much solar energy that the household is already on track to be a net exporter. This means that any excess energy they capture and do not use will instead flow back to their neighbors via local power systems. Not only will this help provide energy to his region, but it will earn Lillard and his family credits on their future bills through a policy called net metering.

The average home solar system in the U.S. becomes fully paid off in six to 10 years. After that — with installation costs fully recouped and electricity costs at near-zero — is when the even deeper savings begin.

And even better, migrating your home off of dirty energy sources like traditional oil and gas is one of the single most impactful ways to curb your own pollution and planet-warming impact.

What everyone's saying

Now that he's seen firsthand the benefits of a home solar system, Lillard is eager to share the good news.

"Personal testimonies are really the starting point," he said.

And his efforts are working; several of his coworkers have opted for solar since he began sharing his own success.

If you're a homeowner who's interested in seeing what solar installation might cost — and save! — in your area, check out EnergySage's free tools for free and easy estimates and quotes.

