Energy expert debunks common misconception about installing rooftop solar panels: 'You'll see savings right off the bat'

You might have preconceived notions that solar panels are prohibitively expensive or complicated to manage. But the truth is that they have become much more affordable and accessible than many people realize.

The scoop

Solar power is no longer a luxury reserved for the wealthy. With more investments in the research and technology of this efficient energy source, the price of solar has "dropped substantially" over the past decade, according to EnergySage.

"In 2008, the average cost of a solar panel installation was $8.82 per watt. As of October 2024, the average cost for solar quoted on EnergySage now is $2.75 per watt," the company says on its website.

While solar panels are getting cheaper, installation costs remain a sticking point for many homeowners. Fortunately, free online tools like EnergySage can help homeowners take advantage of state and federal incentives. While installation may set you back around $29,000, federal tax credits could cover nearly $10,000 of the upfront expenses.

"If your solar system covers 100% of your power needs, you'll see savings right off the bat," per EnergySage.

How it's helping

Switching to solar is one of the best ways to go easier on your wallet and the planet. It reduces your utility bills as well as the amount of pollution and waste that comes from your home.

There are a multitude of options to consider when going solar, but the average household will pay about $20,000 to $30,000 to install panels that fully power the home, according to estimates from EnergySage.

Even though it's possible to save more than twice the cost of installation over the lifetime of the panels, remember that savings are only guaranteed if the solar system covers 100% of your power needs.

What everyone's saying

EnergySage can help you get started on your solar journey with free online planning tools. It helps you calculate your overall cost, break down average pricing by state, compare system sizes, and find quick installation estimates in your area.

For more tips on installing solar panels and making your house a smart home, check out TCD's guides.

