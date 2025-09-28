Industry insider dismantles common solar panel myth with real-world data: 'Does solar still work in winter?'

While there are many popular misconceptions about solar panels, one of the most pervasive — and most incorrect — solar myths is that solar power does not work in winter.

In a video posted to YouTube, solar expert Eddie Springer of Springers Solar completely debunks this solar myth using real-world data from a commercial solar installation at Nudgee College in Brisbane, Australia.

"Does solar still work in winter?" the video's description asks. "Yes, it does, but you'll likely notice a fair decrease in output. But the savings earned still contribute toward a significant return on investment, even in winter."

Springer illustrated this fact in the video by showing data from three 100-kilowatt rooftop solar installations at Nudgee College. On a winter day, one of these installations produced 326.5 kilowatt-hours, more than half of what the same solar array would produce on a typical summer day.

"In the summer, we'll see as high as 550, 560, 570 kilowatt-hours," Springer said in the video.

While the solar power generated in winter was less than in the summer, as one would expect due to the shorter days and less intense sunlight, the power produced still provided about 45% of the electricity consumed by that particular site.

Even though the amount of power that solar panels generate can vary greatly between summer and winter, the winter sun can still produce significant amounts of electricity, which means less energy taken from the grid and more savings on your electricity bill. This translates into a solid year-round return on investment.

Now that you know the facts about solar panels still generating considerable amounts of electricity during shorter, less sunny winter days, you'll be ready to respond next time you hear someone repeat the debunked myth that solar doesn't work in winter.

