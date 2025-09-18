Energy experts break down what really happens when destructive storms hit rooftop solar panels: 'The proof is in the pudding'

After testing the impact of golf ball-sized hailstones, solar panels have proved to be resilient during even the most intense extreme weather events.

Solar energy is a great way to save money, which also helps lower planet-heating pollution. Homeowners considering going solar should do so sooner rather than later. The 30% federal tax credit will expire at the end of the year. Taking advantage of the incentive could be worth thousands of dollars.

EnergySage has free tools to help customers get solar installation quotes from various installers. While homeowners may be hesitant to invest in solar due to more frequent and intense extreme weather events caused by the warming climate, EnergySage said solar panels are made to resist damage.

In fact, companies test the panels by dropping solid steel spheres to mimic the impact of hail. "The proof is in the pudding — or in this case, the parking lot," experts said.

According to EnergySage, solar panels with thicker glass are more likely to withstand hail. Reinforced frames and middle support bars are also crucial to prevent the glass from breaking.

According to EnergySage, solar panels with thicker glass are more likely to withstand hail. Reinforced frames and middle support bars are also crucial to prevent the glass from breaking.

It's important for homeowners to note that certification levels can tell them what intensity their panels can handle. Many panels can handle hail traveling faster than Major League fastballs. Manufacturers also put premium panels through advanced testing standards.

"Most Tier 1 panels are tested to endure wind speeds up to 140 mph and hail impact from 1-inch diameter hailstones traveling over 50mph," Duane Wright of Fuse Solar and Roofing told EnergySage.

While solar panels can handle intense weather, EnergySage experts recommended various strategies for extra protection. For example, tilting the panels at 60 degrees is likely to reduce damage. Experts also suggested scheduling post-storm inspections and reviewing insurance policies.

Installing solar panels can help bring down the cost of energy significantly. There's also a helpful mapping tool that breaks down the average cost of a home solar panel system and incentives for each state.

Investing in solar can also make other electric appliances, such as heat pumps, even more affordable. Customers in the market for a heat pump can check out Mitsubishi for help finding the right model for their home.

